Juanfran ready to return for Atletico Madrid in Europa League
Atletico Madrid could be boosted by the return of Juanfran for the home game against Sporting CP at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Juanfran could feature for Atletico Madrid in Thursday's Europa League clash with Sporting CP after recovering from a hamstring injury.
The right-back was hurt in the second leg of his side's last-16 tie against Lokomotiv Moscow on March 15 and was subbed at half-time by coach Diego Simeone.
The Spain international has since sat out LaLiga fixtures against Villarreal and Deportivo La Coruna but returned to training with the first-team squad earlier this week.
Atletico confirmed Juanfran will be available for the first leg of the quarter-final tie against the Portuguese club at the Wanda Metropolitano.
The defender's return is timely with fellow full-back Sime Vrsaljko not included in Simeone's 18-man squad.
| SQUAD LISTCheck out who called up for April 4, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.