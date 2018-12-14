Juventus defender Cancelo has knee surgery
Juventus will likely be without Joao Cancelo for some weeks after he had surgery to correct a meniscus problem.
Joao Cancelo has undergone successful surgery on his right knee, Juventus have confirmed.
The Portugal international had a medial selective meniscectomy at the Clinica Sedes Sapientiae in Turin on Friday.
The full-back is expected to be out of action until at least the middle of January.
Cancelo has been one of Juve's standout performers since joining from Valencia in a €40.4million deal.
He has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Massimiliano Allegri's side.
The Serie A leaders, who have won 14 and drawn one of their first 15 league games this term, face city rivals Torino on Saturday.
Medical update on Joao Cancelo December 14, 2018
