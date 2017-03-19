Kane is the best in the Premier League - Vertonghen

Jan Vertonghen believes Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane is the best player in the Premier League.

Kane has led the way for Tottenham this season, scoring 19 Premier League goals to help the London club to second in the standings.

Last season's Golden Boot winner, who will spend between four-to-six weeks on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage suffered in the FA Cup victory over Millwall, has netted 24 goals in all competitions and Vertonghen rates the England international striker highly.

"It's a blow, of course," said Vertonghen. "Harry is for me the best player in the Premier League.

"He's a miss for us but we do have a lot of options and we saw that against Millwall, and when he was out before in October I think."

Vertonghen and Tottenham will be without Kane for Sunday's visit of Southampton at White Hart Lane.