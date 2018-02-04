Kane's 100 Premier League goals: The Opta breakdown

Harry Kane brought up a century of Premier League goals with a nerveless 95th-minute penalty in Sunday's 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Tottenham.

The Spurs star had missed from the spot just eight minutes earlier in a thrilling Anfield finale which also saw Mohamed Salah and Victor Wanyama score sensational goals.

Kane already has more Premier League goals to his name than any Spurs player.

With triple figures now in the bag, we analyse the Opta data behind Kane's ton...

100 - Harry Kane has scored 100 goals in the Premier League in just 141 appearances - only Alan Shearer (124) reached the 100 goals in the competition in fewer games. Ton. February 4, 2018

100 - Kane is Spurs' top-scorer in the Premier League. Teddy Sheringham (97) and Jermain Defoe (91) are in his wake.

141 - Only Premier League all-time record scorer Alan Shearer (124 matches) reached 100 goals in fewer games than Kane.

24 - The England man is the third-youngest player to hit three figures (24 years, 191 days) after Wayne Rooney, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen.

8 - Kane has eight Premier League hat-tricks to his name. Shearer (11) and Fowler (9) are the only players with more.

18.05 - Kane has taken 554 shots in his Premier League career, giving him a lethal conversion rate of almost one in five.

1 - Only one of Kane's goals has come from a direct free-kick, but that strike against Aston Villa in November 2014 was a pivotal one in launching his star under Mauricio Pochettino.

14 - Dele Alli has assisted more of Kane's goals than any team-mate. Christian Eriksen has set up 13.

16 - Kane's last-gasp Anfield goal was the 16th time he has scored in the final 15 minutes of a Premier League game. Eight of those have come beyond the 90th minute.