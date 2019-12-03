Kirk Broadfoot still unavailable as St Mirren prepare to take on Motherwell

Kirk Broadfoot remains on the sidelines as St Mirren prepare to host Motherwell in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The veteran centre-back saw a specialist about a foot injury on Monday and is awaiting a prognosis.

Saints boss Jim Goodwin otherwise has a full squad.

Christian Ilic will again be missing for Motherwell with a hamstring problem.

Long-term absentees Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) remain unavailable.

Turnbull will not be back before the winter break while Dunne is making slower progress than hoped for in his recovery.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, MacKenzie, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, McAllister, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Cooke, Lyness.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Hartley, Gallagher, Donnelly, O’Hara, Maguire, Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Long, Cole, Scott, Carson.