Lazio bag Brazilian Ederson from Lyon
Lazio have signed Olympique Lyon midfielder Ederson on a free transfer, the Serie A club said on Monday.
The 26-year-old Brazilian, who played over 100 times for the French club, was out of contract with Lyon and has signed a deal to keep him at Lazio until 2017.
"SS Lazio announces that it has reached an agreement with the player Ederson Honorato Campos for the next five seasons," the Rome-based club said on their official website.
