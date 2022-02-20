Leeds United report: Marcelo Bielsa to walk away this summer

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will leave the club this summer after four years in charge, according to reports.

Under the iconic Argentine, known as 'El Loco', Leeds returned to the Premier League following a 16-year absence and achieved a strong ninth-place finish.

But second season syndrome seems to have hit hard in 2021-22 - Leeds currently sit 15th, only five points above the relegation zone - and there are murmurings that Bielsa feels he has taken the Whites as far as he can.

According to the Mirror, the club are already searching for a successor to their adored head coach.

Fears that Bielsa might be on his way at the end of the season have been fueled by comments he made earlier this week, ahead of Leeds' clash with arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

The 66-year-old said: "No one can stay at this level if they cannot guarantee 100% enthusiasm; that's players or coaches.

"The competition will expose those who don't take advantage of being at this level."

And historically, Bielsa has not tended to stay in one place for very long. In fact, the three years and eight months he's spent at Leeds so far is his longest stint in any club management job since he started out with Newell's Old Boys back in 1990.

Bielsa's departure - whenever it happens - won't come as a shock, but it will represent the end of a predominantly memorable era at Elland Road.