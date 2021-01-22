Leicester transfer news: Foxes' Christian Eriksen loan depends on Inter Milan paying wages

Leicester City reportedly asked Inter Milan about a loan move for Christian Eriksen, but backed down due to his high wages.

The former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker has failed to settle in Italy since making a €20 million move to Milan this time last year and is expected to leave Inter this month.

But the Mail Online reports that the King Power is unlikely to be the Dane's next destination due to his £300,000 per week salary.

That would make him better paid than the likes of club legends Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel, but Eriksen’s desire to return to England means he could try and convince Inter to continue paying a portion of his wages.

The Foxes also enquired after Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, but the Norway international now appears set to join Arsenal on loan.

Marseille’s Florian Thauvin and Real Betis’ William Carvalho have been offered to Leicester as they consider their options.

Brendan Rodgers is also keen on returning to his former club Celtic in a bid to sign striker Odsonne Edouard, but he will have to wait until the summer to launch a move.

