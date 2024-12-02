Let's face it, your current laptop won't do the revamped Football Manager 25 engine ANY justice - fortunately there are two amazing Cyber Monday deals

A new laptop is absolutely essential ahead of the release of Football Manager 25 in the new year.

With the game set to run on a brand-new engine, you'll need a machine capable of producing the best gaming experience possible. Fortunately, Cyber Monday means there are a couple of great options available at serious discounts.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16: was £1,899 now £1,799 at Currys Mobile For Football Manager players wanting to take their (virtual) careers wherever they want, then this ASUS laptop could be the best signing you make. Portable with an ultra-long battery life, those long-haul flight and journeys can be dominated with FM, all with a great processor ensuring performance levels remain high.

Gigabyte GX6 Gaming Laptop: was £1,049.99 now £949.97 at Amazon This machine from Gigabyte has a great picture quality to display the new-look game in better detail, while there's so much storage you'll not have to worry when you reach 100 seasons deep in your Rennes career. To pick up it up for under £950 is a sensational deal

Now, disclaimer - FourFourTwo are not tech experts. In fact, we're far from it. But luckily our brainy office mates at PC Gaming know what they are talking about, and have handpicked the Gigabyte and ASUS laptops as perfect for Football Manager lovers.

The Gigabyte GX6 laptop is seen as the best budget option currently available on the market, while the ASUS laptop is rated the best overall. I cannot overlook such high praise, especially when I am in desperate need of a machine that doesn't overheat, just when I'm getting immersed in my Havant and Waterlooville save.

Set to use a brand new Unity engine, Football Manager 25 will have a revamped look when it is finally hits the shelves in its delayed March date. The new engine will enhance the gameplay, putting greater pressure on laptops across the world that might be on their last legs.

With more leagues and improved graphics, simulating season upon season has never been easier with these two laptops. March will be here in no time, so now is a great opportunity to upgrade to a new machine.

Issues can be easily mitigated through these laptop discounts, which are some of the best Cyber Monday football deals available at the moment.

Cyber Monday started on December 2 in 2024, a few days after Black Friday has took place. Initially intended to encourage people to shop online after physically going into stores for Black Friday, Cyber Monday has since just extended the sales period after Thanksgiving.

FourFourTwo will be working tirelessly to find all the best deals throughout the course of Cyber Monday, ensuring you don't miss anything worth knowing about.