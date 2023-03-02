Liverpool dealt huge blow in Jude Bellingham pursuit, with rivals set to move for the teen: report

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham is also being pursued by the Reds' rivals, making a deal a little more complicated than first anticipated.

That's according to reports that say that though the Borussia Dortmund teenager is the priority signing that Jurgen Klopp wants for his midfield this summer, Liverpool will have significant competition for his signature.

The Reds have put in the groundwork to make the deal happen but have a number of areas of their team that they need to rebuild. Should Dortmund instigate a bidding war for their talismanic talent, it is possible that Liverpool could be priced out of a move.

Jurgen Klopp has made Jude Bellingham his priority target (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Telegraph (opens in new tab) says Manchester City are considering a move for Bellingham, with several of their midfielders' futures in doubt.

Rumours were rife last season that Ilkay Gundogan would be leaving the club, while Bernardo Silva is a target for Barcelona and Real Madrid. Kalvin Phillips is yet to settle in at City while Kevin De Bruyne turns 32 next year.

Marca (opens in new tab) journalist Jon Prada, meanwhile, has told FFT that Real Madrid are also looking to side Bellingham, to complete a young midfield trio that would also consist of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

“Bellingham is Real Madrid’s primary target,” Prada confirmed. “They have been in contact in the last year. Their relationship with Dortmund’s board is close and they’re confident that Bellingham wants to play for Real Madrid – that’s the message they’re receiving from the player’s camp. But clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool will make big offers, too.”

Jude Bellingham is wanted by several big clubs (Image credit: Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Liverpool are also believed to be on the hunt for a central defender and more cover in midfield, making the 2023 summer transfer window one of the biggest in recent years at Anfield, in terms of incomings.

Bellingham is valued at around €110 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

