Liverpool dealt huge transfer blow, with Real Madrid in 'intensifying' talks with Jude Bellingham: report

Liverpool could have just lost the Jude Bellingham race to Real Madrid.

It's no secret that the Reds have put the Borussia Dortmund star at the top of their transfer wishlist, as Jurgen Klopp looks to reshape a tired midfield following a poor season. The Merseysiders endured an eighth league defeat of the season at the weekend at the hands of Bournemouth, putting their participation in next season's Champions League into further doubt.

Now, their European opponents for this week, Real Madrid – who are 5-2 up on aggregate from the first leg of the Round of 16 – might well have dealt a second sucker-punch to Liverpool off the field.

Liverpool have struggled this season – and travel to the Bernabeu this week for a crunch clash in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

German outlet Sport1 (opens in new tab) are reporting that Los Blancos are sending their representatives to Dortmund to speak with Bellingham and his camp, in what they describe as advanced discussions regarding a deal in the summer.

Liverpool are still in "pole position", the source says – though the European champions are said to be prepared to pay €100 million, with another €40m worth of add-ons – potentially harpooning Liverpool's offer.

Though FootballTransfers (opens in new tab) have claimed that Klopp will have around £200m to spend in this summer's transfer window, it's wholly possible that several stars will have to be brought in to repair the squad – so outbidding Real Madrid will have consequences elsewhere in the team.

Mason Mount is the cut-price alternative according to the Express (opens in new tab).

Liverpool could sign Mason Mount as a Bellingham Plan B (Image credit: Getty)

Los Blancos are hoping to build a midfield for the next decade or so that would consist of Bellingham alongside French duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Bellingham is valued at €110m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.

Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, is rumoured to be in the running for the Paris Saint-Germain management job.