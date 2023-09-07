Liverpool in final Mohamed Salah talks, over world-record Saudi Arabia move: report

Final talks over Liverpool star Mohamed Salah moving to Saudi Arabia will take place today, as a resolution is reached over a world-record transfer.

It is believed that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia are behind an eyewatering £215 million offer for the Egyptian King, on behalf of Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ittihad. With the Saudi Arabian transfer window closing today, Liverpool don't have too much longer to consider the move.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Salah is to remain at Anfield despite Middle Eastern overtures – but according to one Italian journalist, negotiations are still planned over the deal.

Jurgen Klopp says he doesn't doubt Mohamed Salah's commitment to his club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rudy Galetti claims that two members from Al-Ittihad, two representatives of the PIF and even a member of the Saudi tourism authority are speaking to Liverpool today over the move, which would beat Neymar's 2017 transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain to become the most expensive of all time in the sport, should it go through.

Saudi paper Okaz claimed last week that a move had been agreed between Salah and the Saudi club. Al Riyadiah added that the 31-year-old could earn over £150m from two years playing in the Gulf State.

For Liverpool, however, the deal is a complicated one. On the one hand, they may never get a better offer for the forward – but on the other, it's 116 days before the transfer window opens once more.

The Mail recently claimed that the Merseysiders have begun looking for replacements. Salah is the final member of the iconic front three who won the Premier League and Champions League still at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both moving to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Roberto Firmino moved to Saudi Arabia this summer (Image credit: PETER POWELL / AFP)

A couple of months before signing his last Liverpool contract, the prolific goalscorer exclusively told FourFourTwo that "it's not all about the money", suggesting the day he leaves Liverpool will be really sad.

“This club means a lot to me – I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and it’s like a family here,” Salah told FFT.

