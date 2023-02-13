Liverpool in talks over incredible £88m Ansu Fati move: report

Liverpool are in talks with the agent of Barcelona star Ansu Fati, over a stunning club-record move.

That's according to reports linking the Spanish wonderkid with a move to Anfield, as the Reds look to reignite their side after a poor season. Liverpool are currently 10th in the Premier League after 20 games, with their last remaining hope of the season the Champions League. They have Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

But manager Jurgen Klopp is apparently targeting big names ahead of a summer rebuild, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Ruben Neves and Josko Gvardiol all being linked with Merseyside switches.

Liverpool are preparing a summer overhaul, according to reports (Image credit: Getty)

According to TalkSport (opens in new tab), Fati's representatives have held discussions with Liverpool, as well as Manchester United and Arsenal – though a deal might be a little more difficult for the latter two. United have operated this season with Marcus Rashford at left-wing and have the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho as options on the flanks, while Arsenal have just bought Leandro Trossard to compete with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in an established attack.

That leaves the Reds, who have Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz as options on the left, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino in the centre and Mohamed Salah on the right. With Gakpo suited across the side, however, Firmino edging closer to the end of his contract, Jota particularly injury-prone and Salah linked with an exit, there could be movement.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are publicly denying their No.10 is for sale. Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) has reported of Premier League interest (opens in new tab) in Fati – but has separately stated both manager Xavi's denial (opens in new tab) and club president Joan Laporta's (opens in new tab) that they are not entertaining bids for Fati.

Despite this, the club may be convinced to part with the 20-year-old for the right price. Fati has suffered terribly with recurring injuries in his short career so far, with a knee problem limiting his development. With Barça facing financial uncertainty and unable to guarantee that Fati will reach the incredible ceiling once touted – due to him physically not being what he once was – a big bid could be seen as an opportunity.

Liverpool's January signing Cody Gakpo could compete for a spot with Ansu Fati (Image credit: Getty)

Barcelona are also said to be considering the futures of Ferran Torres and Raphinha in the summer, two signings who both came from the Premier League.

Fati is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

