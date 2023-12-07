Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp blasts Amazon host's joke as 'ignorant' and 'disrespectful'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slammed Amazon Prime presenter Marcus Buckland after beating Sheffield United 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai grabbed the goals as Liverpool closed the gap to Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, but Klopp wasn't in the best mood while speaking in a post-match interview with the Amazon Prime team at Bramall Lane.

With Crystal Palace next on the agenda for Liverpool at 12.30pm on Saturday, Buckland attempted to make a joke about the German manager's dislike for lunchtime kick-offs.

Ooof, Klopp didn’t like that line about ‘your favourite kick off time’ did he?😂 pic.twitter.com/GuvLFcgNBlDecember 7, 2023 See more

It didn't go down well with Klopp, though, who has previously expressed his displeasure for Liverpool regularly being scheduled to play early weekend games immediately after midweek fixtures more so than rival sides.

During the coverage, Buckland said to Klopp: "You've had some injury problems, you've got all these games, you're still going strong in Europe, in the League Cup, in the FA Cup. You're going to Crystal Palace, your favourite kick-off time at the weekend."

The Liverpool manager didn't respond well to Buckland's attempt at making light of the situation.

"That's brave, I have to say," Klopp said. "That's really brave to make a joke about that, really. It is constant. Now we go home, I don't know exactly when we will arrive, 1am, 2am, whatever. And then we play again.

Van Dijk and Szoboszlai both scored to give Liverpool the win (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We have two sessions, so it's fine to recover and then we go again. Crystal Palace played as well tonight so it's absolutely fine but I realise you don't understand it as well, even when you work in football, so why should I try to explain again?

"To make a joke of that is completely ignorant. But it's good, football is entertainment and I understand. It's all good."

Buckland attempted to apologise, suggesting that he wasn't "trying to be disrespectful", but Klopp had clearly taken umbrage with what the Amazon Prime presenter had already said.

"You were already. You can say what you want. Just I cannot say what I want because that would be really different."

