Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea alerted to release clause for in-demand winger

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have been put on alert that reported transfer target Michael Olise has a release fee clause in his contract at current club Crystal Palace – but that it is significantly higher than they would have needed to pay in the summer.

The 22-year-old winger has caught the eye since making the move to Selhurst Park in 2021 and has been in particularly electric form since returning from a hamstring injury in November, racking up five goals and an assist in his last nine Premier League appearances.

That has more than doubled the French youth international’s total goals tally since joining Palace, where he had already claimed an additional four goals and 16 assists in his previous 63 appearances.

That dramatic upturn in his goals output has led to reports linking Olise with a move up the table – and Football Insider have now claimed that the new four-year he signed in August came with a release clause included.

Olise’s old deal contained one too, with Chelsea said to have made a £35m bid to activate it, only for the player to opt to agree new terms with Palace rather than make the move to Stamford Bridge.

The new clause is said to be ‘well in excess of £40m’, putting Olise’s services at a significant premium to his prior valuation.

Reports earlier this week suggested that United were eyeing Olise as a potential attacking recruit amid speculation that Jadon Sancho is on the verge of a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool will meanwhile potentially be without Mohamed Salah until the middle of February after he departed for the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

