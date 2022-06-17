Liverpool report: Reds agree terms for Sadio Mane's sale to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool in a deal worth up to £35m, according to reports.

The two clubs reached an agreement on Friday, according to Sky Sports New (opens in new tab)s, with the Reds eventually accepting terms below their original asking price.

Liverpool will receive £27.5m up front, plus £7.5m in bonuses - £5m of which will be based on appearances, and the other £2.5m based on personal and team achievements.

The agreement looks set to bring an end to a long-running negotiation for the winger, who will depart Anfield after a glittering six-year spell.

Mane was a key man in Jurgen Klopp’s Reds revolution and formed one third of an all-time great front line alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

He helped the club clinch the Champions League in 2018/19 and their first league title of the Premier League era the year after, as well as winning a domestic cup double in his final season.

The 30-year-old has opted for a new challenge with one year remaining on his deal, and the Merseysiders have already brought in a replacement.

Darwin Nunez was signed from Benfica earlier this week in a deal worth up to £85m, and he will compete with Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Salah and Firmino for a starting spot next season.

Mane will depart Anfield with an impressive 120 goals in 269 Liverpool appearances in all competitions to his name.