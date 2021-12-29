Liverpool report: Reds face fresh competition from European giants for £60m attacker

Liverpool will face competition from Bayern Munich if they seek to sign Leeds winger Raphinha, according to reports.

The Brazil international has been excellent for most of his 18 months in the Premier League.

He was one of Leeds’ most important players as they secured a ninth-place finish last term, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side have again relied on him for inspiration in the final third this season.

Raphinha was linked with a move away from Elland Road last summer, with Manchester United among those thought to be keen.

Liverpool has emerged as another possible destination in recent months, with Jurgen Klopp tipped to freshen up his attack next summer.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will all be 30 or over at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Raphinha has been identified as a long-term successor to one of the trio, while Jarrod Bowen is another rumoured target.

But Liverpool are not the only major European club interested in prising the Brazilian away from Yorkshire.

According to The Sun, Bayern Munich are poised to step up their interest in the 25-year-old.

They could submit an offer for Raphinha as early as next month, although the German giants realise it will be difficult to secure his signature midway through the season.

Bayern are prepared to wait until next summer if needs be, and much could depend on whether Leeds avoid relegation to the Championship.

The Whites value Raphinha at £60m and believe they are in a reasonably strong position given his contract runs until 2024.

Leeds are still hopeful of extending the winger’s deal and are looking to begin talks with his agent Deco.

Despite the impending absence of Mane and Salah during the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool are not expected to make a bid for Raphinha or Bowen in January.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

NOW READ...

LIST FourFourTwo's top 100 football grounds in Britain

PREMIER LEAGUE Live streams: How to watch every game from anywhere in the world

LATEST MAG 2021 Awards! Jorginho, Rice, Brereton Diaz, Hayes, Evra exclusives + Messi, Lewandowski, Saint & Greavsie + EXCLUSIVE 2022 calendar