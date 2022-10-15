Manchester United report: Frenkie De Jong transfer back on, with midfielder 'disgusted' at Barcelona treatment

Frenkie De Jong is 'disgusted' at his treatment by Barcelona and is set to quit the club soon, according to reports in the Spanish media.

The Dutch midfielder almost left the Camp Nou in the summer, during a disagreement with the club hierarchy over unpaid wages.

Then, Manchester United were seen as the frontrunners for his signature, with the club looking to reunite the midfielder with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. However, big-spending Chelsea were also interested, and sought to hijack the £72m move.

While United ended up signing Casemiro from Barça rivals, it's likely that they would still be keen on picking up De Jong if he became available again.

According to Spanish paper Sport (opens in new tab), things are coming to a head again in Catalonia, with De Jong furious that he has been relegated to substitute appearances in recent weeks. The publication says that he is "disgusted" at his treatment, and will not be happy if he doesn't get a starting place against Real Madrid on Sunday, ahead of the likes of Sergio Busquets, Gavi, and Pedri.

And with the way things are going, he apparently won't even rule out a January departure – meaning that United could land their man before the end of the season.

Despite picking up Casemiro, Ten Hag remains a big De Jong fan, and he is five years younger than the 30-year-old.