Liverpool report: Reds in talks to break transfer record for sensational South American star

Liverpool are prepared to break their transfer record for a new striker, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp's side were on for a Quadruple last season but finished the campaign with the two domestic cup wins – and now the Reds are looking to strengthen ahead of going again next season and challenging Manchester City on four fronts.

It looks likely that Sadio Mané has played his last game in Liverpool red, with Klopp not wanting his team to let up in their quest for trophies. Now, a marquee striker has been linked with a blockbuster move to the Premier League.

According to the Mail (opens in new tab), Julian Ward, Liverpool's new sporting director, is in talks with Benfica over bringing Darwin Nunez to Anfield in a deal that would cost around €100 million – about £85m.

Nunez scored against Liverpool in the Champions League this season, along with Bayern Munich, Ajax and Barcelona, and Klopp was enthusiastic about the Uruguayan when asked for his opinion.

"A good looking boy! And a decent player as well," the Anfield manager said.

"Really good, really good. I knew before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Ibrahima Konate.

"He was physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish. Good, really good. I always say in these situations if he is healthy, it's a big career ahead of him."

Nunez is valued at around £50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

