Liverpool sign kit deal with Nike

European champions Liverpool have struck a new multi-year kit deal with Nike, the club have announced.

The runaway Premier League leaders will wear Nike from June 2020 after five years with New Balance.

Nike will supply playing, training and travel wear for Liverpool’s men’s, women’s and academy teams and the coaching and Liverpool FC Foundation staff.

The Reds’ managing director and chief commercial officer Billy Hogan said: “Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity.

“We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase.

“As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products.”

The new partnership will begin on June 1.

Bert Hoyt, vice-president and general manager of Nike Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “Liverpool Football Club has such a proud heritage and strong identity.

“The partnership with Liverpool FC underscores our leadership in global football and with the club’s passionate worldwide fanbase and strong legacy of success, they have a very bright future ahead.

“We look forward to partnering with them to serve players and supporters with Nike innovation and design.”