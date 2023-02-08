Liverpool tipped to land sensational Mohamed Salah replacement: report

Liverpool have been tipped to replace Mohamed Salah with an outstanding young replacement currently facing uncertainty in Serie A.

The Reds are enduring a wildly disappointing season, sitting in midtable and out of both domestic cups as holders. To make matters worse, Liverpool face Real Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League – the Merseysiders' bogey team under Jurgen Klopp.

Talismanic winger Mo Salah has failed to ignite the side either this season, following a bumper new deal in the summer. The Egyptian King was in prolific form last term but has just one goal in his last eight games – with rumours that he could be sacrificed in a rebuild (opens in new tab).

Liverpool are struggling this season – after coming a whisker away from an unprecedented Quadruple (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Now, one pundit has pointed towards another club's misfortune – and a report from TeamTalk (opens in new tab) has linked the Reds with Federico Chiesa.

“I think he [Chiesa] will come to England in the summer,” pundit Paul Robinson said (opens in new tab) in an interview with Football Insider.

“Juventus will not have Champions League football next year. Players like Chiesa will want to play in the Champions League. I think it will be very difficult for Juventus to keep hold of him.

“I do not think he will be the only one either. We might see a few Juventus players moving to the Premier League in the summer. Chiesa is an amazing player. I would not be surprised if a club like Liverpool makes a bid for him in the summer because he’s got so many great attributes.”

Federico Chiesa looks likely to miss out on Champions League football next season (Image credit: PA)

The idea makes plenty of sense on paper: Salah was signed from Serie A before he became world-class and if Liverpool could sell him, they could rake in funds to rebuild their squad – while shifting him off the wage bill.

The idea might only be a pipedream, however, for fans. There is little concrete interest in the player from the Reds' side, while Chiesa is perhaps Juventus's biggest talent and likely to remain in Italy, despite the Old Lady's recent woes.

Chiesa is valued at €60 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

