Liverpool transfer target makes key decision in negotiations: report

Liverpool spent over £150m in the summer transfer window, and they've now learned the key decision of one transfer target.

While the furore surrounding Liverpool's wrongly disallowed goal against Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday continues, with Jurgen Klopp even calling for the game to be replayed, the dealmakers at Liverpool have continued to work on identifying new talent for the squad.

They look to have come up short in their pursuit for one player, however, despite the lure of Anfield and the ambition of trophies at Liverpool this season.

Klopp wants the game between Liverpool and Spurs replayed (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to London World, Kaoru Mitoma has reached an agreement to sign a new contract with Brighton & Hove Albion, keeping him at the club for another five years.

90min previously reported that both Liverpool and Manchester City have shown clear interest in Mitoma in recent months, but he has opted against their advances by signing a new deal with Brighton.

The Japanese winger's new deal is reportedly worth £80,000-per-week, with Roberto De Zerbi believed to have played a key role in negotiations. Mitoma is keen to continue learning under the Italian at the Amex Stadium, as Brighton compete in the Europa League this campaign - their their first-ever season in Europe.

Mitoma has excelled since breaking into the Brighton first team (Image credit: Getty Images )

Mitoma has been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League since breaking into the Brighton first team last season, where he scored seven goals and assisted a further five.

His famed dribbling ability and expert close control have been shown in abundance, with the 26-year-old loving to cut in from the left-wing to contribute to Brighton's attacks. While Liverpool were keen on acquiring his services, the lack of guarantee over first team minutes will likely have swayed his decision.

The Reds already have Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota all capable of operating from the left-wing,

