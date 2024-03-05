Liverpool in huge blow, as Xabi Alonso has 'given his word' to Bayern Munich: report

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is set to pick Bayern Munich over the Merseysiders, in a huge blow to the Premier League giants.

Alonso played at Anfield for five years and is widely thought to be the first-choice option to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the dugout, when the German steps aside after nine years in the role this summer. The Spaniard is currently top of the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich in second.

But after finishing his playing career at the Allianz Arena, Alonso is said to now favour a move back to Bavaria to succeed Thomas Tuchel – who is leaving at the end of the season, too.

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is leaving at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has now claimed that Alonso has “given his word” that he would rather move across the Bundesliga than try and follow such a legendary figure as Klopp.

“They have the information that, if he changes, he will go to Bayern and not Liverpool,” the German writer said. “Alonso says that Liverpool and the [Jurgen] Klopp legacy are a difficult number. You could lose more than win.”

Still, this conflicts with the information that Arne Slot is being lined up by Bayern, as according to German outlet AZ, Die Roten are hugely impressed with the Dutchman's work at Feyenoord.

Arne Slot is of interest to Bayern (Image credit: Broer van den Boom/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Alonso reportedly has a contract until 2026, with Bayer Leverkusen holding out for a compensation package for the Basque boss.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna recently posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Liverpool have made a first approach for Alonso.

