Liverpool report: Chief confirms Saudi Arabia will begin 'working on signing' Mohamed Salah

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is a target for the Saudi Pro League.

That's according to Hafez Al-Medlej, who has held positions running both the Asian Football Confederation and Saudi Pro League in the last few years, confirming that the Saudi revolution should not be limited to players at the end of their careers but also to those at the peak of their powers.

In recent weeks, the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves and even manager Steven Gerrard have all moved to the Middle East, with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia buying the big four clubs and investing big in stars currently plying their trade in Europe.

Karim Benzema is unveiled at King Abdullah Stadium as an Al-Ittihad player (Image credit: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“We are only living the beginning,” Al-Medlej told Koura, via AS. “All transferable footballers will from now on be targeted by Saudi clubs.

“We do not hire players who are already finished. Al Hilal is going to sign Ruben Neves, who is 26 years old and who Barcelona wanted. And Benzema has already arrived at Al Ittihad after being crowned the Ballon d'Or with Real Madrid, who is faced with the dilemma of replacing him.

“Let’s hope that Bernardo Silva, from Manchester City, arrives. We must also start working on the signing of Mohamed Salah since he is overwhelmingly popular in the Arab world and in Europe. I think Salah still has records to break with Liverpool, so I hope that if he doesn’t come now he will in the future.”

Last year, Salah signed a bumper new deal with Liverpool, committing his future to the Reds – but the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League put that commitment in doubt for some, with rumours circling in recent months that he could leave Anfield after all.

In March, French outlet FootMercato claimed that the Egyptian king hads his sights set on a move to La Liga. Salah has another two years left on his contract this summer.

Transfermarkt values the 31-year-old at €65 million.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who reportedly won't be moving to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.