Liverpool set to move for 6ft 4in wonderkid thought to be 'the next Virgil Van Dijk': report

Liverpool are looking at an 19-year-old successor to Virgil van Dijk this summer.

The Reds' defence has been a worry this season, with 38 Premier League goals conceded and nine losses. Goalkeeper Alisson has enjoyed phenomenal form to keep Liverpool in the hunt for European football, with the back four coming under fire.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have all taken their share of the blame – with linchpin Van Dijk criticised, too. The previously unimpeachable 31-year-old has started to look his age, according to some, with fans and pundits wondering if another centre-back will be brought in this summer.

Virgil van Dijk hasn't looked at his best this season (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Now, Calciomercato (opens in new tab) in Italy claims that the Reds are exploring a move for Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta.

The report claims that though there is interest from the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan, Liverpool could blow rivals out of the water with financial might, adding that Scalvini is the "most promising defender in Italian football".

Though Scalvini won't be cheap to snare at around €40 million, he would be considerably cheaper than some of the options on the market. Antonio Silva of Benfica and Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig are both thought to be worth double.

Last year, the Express (opens in new tab) identified Scalvini as being a potential successor to Van Dijk – and given that the teenager is 6ft 4in with a strong build, he could well grow into the kind of physically imposing leader that the Dutchman has been in the Premier League.

Giorgio Scalvini is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Able to step into a defensive midfield role, FourFourTwo named Scalvini as 25th in the 2023 list of the best teenagers in world football, noting, "his outstretched lunges from the back look almost choreographed."

The defender is valued at around €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

