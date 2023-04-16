Liverpool to let Thiago leave at the end of his contract: report
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara looks like he will depart Anfield at the end of his current deal
Liverpool look set to release Thiago Alcantara at the end of his current contract.
The Spaniard moved to Merseyside in 2020 after winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich, playing the final against Paris Saint-Germain as his last match for the Bavarian outfit. Since then, the No.6 has gone on to win the FA Cup and League Cup with the Reds.
But Thiago has struggled for fitness during his three years in English football, playing in just 24 and 25 matches in his first two seasons respectively. Jurgen Klopp has chased Jude Bellingham as a serious upgrade in his midfield options, with two plyers in that position likely this summer.
In the midst of this midfield regeneration, The Mirror (opens in new tab) claims that Thiago will be allowed to leave at the end of his current deal.
The Italian-born maestro has another year on his contract but recently turned 32. It is likely that the Reds would entertain any kind of offer – but may be willing to part with him on a free transfer if finances become an issue.
The Merseysiders have had to put the Bellingham pursuit on the back burner given that they don't have the money to spend on a £100 million player if they don't qualify for the Champions League this season.
Equally, if Thiago were to find a move to get his wages off the books ahead of a rebuild, it's likely that Klopp would let the player leave without a fee.
Liverpool are also expected to move for full-backs and centre-backs along with two midfielders this summer.
Thiago is valued at €18m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.
The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.
Meanwhile, there could be significant outgoings from Anfield this summer. Mohamed Salah has apparently enquired about a move to Spain, Jurgen Klopp is a target for Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti departs and Roberto Firmino has reportedly agreed a deal with Los Blancos when his Liverpool contract expires.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Tom Hancock
By Mark White
By Ben Hayward