Liverpool to let Thiago leave at the end of his contract: report

Liverpool look set to release Thiago Alcantara at the end of his current contract.

The Spaniard moved to Merseyside in 2020 after winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich, playing the final against Paris Saint-Germain as his last match for the Bavarian outfit. Since then, the No.6 has gone on to win the FA Cup and League Cup with the Reds.

But Thiago has struggled for fitness during his three years in English football, playing in just 24 and 25 matches in his first two seasons respectively. Jurgen Klopp has chased Jude Bellingham as a serious upgrade in his midfield options, with two plyers in that position likely this summer.

Midfield upgrades have been extensively linked with Liverpool this season (Image credit: Getty)

In the midst of this midfield regeneration, The Mirror (opens in new tab) claims that Thiago will be allowed to leave at the end of his current deal.

The Italian-born maestro has another year on his contract but recently turned 32. It is likely that the Reds would entertain any kind of offer – but may be willing to part with him on a free transfer if finances become an issue.

The Merseysiders have had to put the Bellingham pursuit on the back burner given that they don't have the money to spend on a £100 million player if they don't qualify for the Champions League this season.

Equally, if Thiago were to find a move to get his wages off the books ahead of a rebuild, it's likely that Klopp would let the player leave without a fee.

Jurgen Klopp will likely let Thiago leave soon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are also expected to move for full-backs and centre-backs along with two midfielders this summer.

Thiago is valued at €18m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.

The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.

Meanwhile, there could be significant outgoings from Anfield this summer. Mohamed Salah has apparently enquired about a move to Spain, Jurgen Klopp is a target for Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti departs and Roberto Firmino has reportedly agreed a deal with Los Blancos when his Liverpool contract expires.