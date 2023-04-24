Liverpool to move for 'The Nigerian Sadio Mane': report

Liverpool have been linked with a Nigerian attacker compared to Sadio Mane, as Jurgen Klopp looks to overhaul his squad.

The Reds are looking increasingly unlikely to finish in the top four this season following a disappointing campaign. Newcastle United's emphatic 6-1 thumping of Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend has left Liverpool nine points off the Champions League places, having played a game more than fourth-placed Manchester United.

There's an acceptance at Anfield that the squad needs revolutionising – but even Mohamed Salah might have competition for his place after links with an exciting right-winger have emerged.

Mohamed Salah might have competition next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Citing reports in Spain, the Liverpool Echo (opens in new tab) claims that Liverpool are just one side looking to rival Real Madrid to sign Samuel Chukwueze.

The highly-rated Nigerian attacker has plenty of fans – not least former Reds left-back Alberto Moreno, who told MARCA (opens in new tab) that his fellow Villarreal star reminds him of Sadio Mane.

"He's super incisive, fast; you never know where he's going to go," Moreno said. "He's strong too, young, and defined. He's a lot like Sadio Mane. I've seen the two in training and they're very similar.

"He has a lot to learn because he's very young, but he'll become an even better player than he is [now]."

Samuel Chukwueze has admirers at Anfield and the Bernabeu (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Despite this interest, however, it seems unlikely that the Merseysiders will move for another attacker during this window. Liverpool are seeking midfield reinforcements with two or more players joining, along with another defender and potentially a backup goalkeeper.

Chukwueze is valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

