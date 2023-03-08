Liverpool will have £200 MILLION to spend this summer: report

Liverpool are set for a record summer of spending, with £200 million in the bank to reshape their squad.

That's according to one report that states that the Reds will be given ample funds to rebuild their side after a disappointing season. Liverpool exited the League Cup to Manchester City, the FA Cup to Brighton & Hove Albion and are on the brink of a Champions League exit to Real Madrid after losing the first leg of the last-16 5-2.

Jurgen Klopp finds his team fifth in the table, too, chasing the top four – a far cry from recent seasons where they have been City's biggest challengers. That may all be about to change, however, with the Merseysiders resurgent in form and huge ammunition in the transfer market.

FootballTransfers (opens in new tab) are reporting that Anfield chiefs will be granted the club's biggest-ever summer budget, with half of the proposed £200m being spent on one player.

That, of course, Liverpool hope to be Jude Bellingham, who Borussia Dortmund value to be worth nine figures. Other midfielders could well arrive alongside the England teen, though.

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Khephram Thuram, Mason Mount and Luka Sucic to bolster their midfield, while Antonio Silva and Josko Gvardiol have both been touted as solutions in defence. There could be cover brought in at full-back, too.

Reds owners Fenway Sports Group have come under fire this season from fans, with a plane displaying a message that "enough is enough" flying over Anfield (opens in new tab) before the 7-0 win against Manchester United, criticising the lack of investment.

Liverpool have the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain approaching contract expiry this summer, though may be able to raise further funds from player sales.

Doubts over a potential takeover at Anfield (opens in new tab) have been raised in recent weeks.

