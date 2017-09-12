Man United's Pogba injures hamstring against Basel

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba endured a captaincy debut to forget as he suffered an early hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old was handed the United armband for the first time for the Champions League Group A opener against Basel.

Yet his spell on the field lasted a mere 19 minutes, with Pogba forced off after feeling his right hamstring.

The France international has been in superb form for United this term, netting twice in the opening fives games.

Any prolonged absence, therefore, would represent a significant blow as a packed fixture list awaits now that European football has returned.

United, who are unbeaten after four Premier League fixtures, host Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.