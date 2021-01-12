Man Utd transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rules out Bruno Fernandes-like January signing

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled out a major signing in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils bought Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP 12 months ago, and the Portugal international has been a revelation since then.

Fernandes was the driving force behind United’s upturn in form in the second half of last term, as Solskjaer’s side rallied to finish in the top four.

The attacking midfielder has again been excellent so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists to help United to second place in the Premier League.

The Red Devils will climb to the summit of the standings if they avoid defeat by Burnley on Tuesday.

However, Solskjaer does not believe his team need another Fernandes-esque signing this month to boost their title chances.

“The situation is different now from a year ago, so it’s unlikely something is going to happen,” he said.

“But you’re right. Bruno came in and has had a great impact, made us a better team and he’s become a better player as well.

“If there was something out there that was nailed on I wouldn’t say no but it’s likely nothing is going to happen.”

United will move three points clear of Liverpool - who they face at Anfield on Sunday - if they win at Turf Moor.

But Solskjaer has urged his players to keep their feet on the ground even if United do go top on Tuesday.

“We need to get points against Burnley before anyone can say that you are top of the table, but that is a position that we have put ourselves in,” he added.

“So I would like to think that we go into this game not thinking about where we will end up tomorrow night in the table, but where we can end up in the table in May. That’s what matters.

“You accumulate the points throughout the season, so if at one point you think, ‘Ah we’ve made it now, we have cracked it,’ and you relax, that is when it’s going to hit you back.

“So we are very focused. We have some good characters in the team, the dressing room is louder, it’s more vocal.

“We’ve got Nemanja Matic, who has won it a few times, Juan Mata, Edinson [Cavani], Bruno coming in.

“I think he wants to feel part of a team that is going to be challenging for trophies.”

