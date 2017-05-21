Man Utd youngster Angel Gomes becomes first Premier League player born in 2000

Manchester United teenager Angel Gomes became the first Premier League player to have been born in the year 2000 when he took to the field against Crystal Palace.

Gomes replaced Wayne Rooney in the 88th minute at Old Trafford on Sunday to make his debut for the club.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder's appearance also made him the youngest United player since club legend Duncan Edwards in 1953.

Gomes – a cousin of former United winger Nani – was named the youngest-ever winner of their Youth Team Player of the Year accolade earlier this week.

2000 - 's Angel Gomes is the first player born in 2000 to play in the Premier League. Disco. May 21, 2017

United won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from debutant Josh Harrop and Paul Pogba.