Manchester City edge PSG to reach Champions League round of 16 as Group A winners

Gabriel Jesus sealed Manchester City’s comeback to thwart PSG 2-1in Manchester and bag a spot in the first knockout round of the Champions League as group winners on Wednesday night.

PSG will also qualify as Group A runners-up after Leipzig smashed Club Brugge 5-0 in Belgium. A showdown between the tournament's two richest clubs, who are both yet to win a Champions League title, burst into life in the 50th minute when Kylian Mbappe scored to put PSG in the lead after an exchange of passes between Lionel Messi and Neymar caused an overload at Ederson's back post.

PSG had been well on top in the opening moments of the first half, but the attacking dominance City had shown in the first half returned after the setback. Raheem Sterling’ poked home a Kyle Walker cross to level the scores shortly after the hour mark.

Neymar missed a guilt edge chance to restore the visitors' lead soon after, following a smart one-two with Mbappe, but it was all City again thereafter. Bernado Silva cushioned a deep cross into the path of Gabriel Jesus in the 76th minute; the Brazilian winning the game with a bobbling shot that found its way over Kaylor Navas from close range.

Not an easy night for Man City by any means, but a crucial win deservedly secured after all was said and done.

