Manchester City star Manuel Akanji reveals struggles adjusting to new Oasis kit

By
published

Akanji kept a clean sheet against Inter last night in Manchester City's opening game of their Champions League campaign

Manuel Akanji of Manchester City
(Image credit: Getty)

Manchester City debuted their highly anticipated special edition European shirt in Wednesday night's 0-0 draw with Inter to a varying reception from fans.

The Oasis-inspired strip was announced last week and was met with plenty of excitement, breaking records for merchandise sales in the days following the shirt's launch. The release featured plenty of easter eggs, too, for fans for the band, with Manuel Akanji featuring in the kit's release photos. 

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.