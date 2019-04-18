Manchester City shift focus to the treble after Champions League exit

Manchester City’s quest for the quadruple came to an end as they lost their Champions League quarter-final on away goals to Tottenham.

With the possibility of a first Champions League trophy no longer on the table, Pep Guardiola’s side have shifted their focus onto the domestic competitions.

Having won the League Cup already this season, City are also through to the final of the FA Cup and can still secure a third Premier League title if they win all their remaining matches.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at three key fixtures as the bid for the treble.

Tottenham: April 20

Tottenham’s Fernando Llorente and Victor Wanyama celebrate after the final whistle of the Champions League quarter-final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Having narrowly missed out on the Champions League semi-finals against the north London side on away goals, Guardiola’s side will be looking for a reaction.

Manchester City have won their last three meetings in the Premier League, and have not lost in the fixture since October 2016.

Manchester United: April 24

Manchester City’s David Silva, left, and Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku battle for the ball (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arguably City’s toughest challenge in the race for a second successive Premier League title is a visit to Old Trafford at the end of April.

City ran out 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this campaign but lost 3-2 last season in a thrilling encounter at Old Trafford.

FA Cup final: May 18

The FA Cup trophy at Wembley Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

City will go into the FA Cup final in search of their first victory since they lifted the trophy in 2011 as favourites against a Watford side yet to face a top-six side in the competition this season.

In a competition famous for upsets, City will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the 2013 final when a last- gasp Ben Watson goal gave Wigan a shock win at Wembley.