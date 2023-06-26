Manchester City strike deal with €100m star, to blow Liverpool out of the water: report
Manchester City look ready to sign another €100m superstar as the Treble winners strengthen further – at Liverpool's expense
Manchester City have agreed terms with a €100 million superstar – breaking Liverpool hearts in the process.
Despite winning a Treble last term, Pep Guardiola is not resting on his laurels, looking to build on his squad with serious reinforcements. Captain Ilkay Gundogan has left the club on a free transfer to Barcelona, with more exits set to follow.
One intriguing possibility involves Aston Villa wanting to sign Aymeric Laporte, according to Football Insider – with Manchester City set to replace the Spain international with one of Europe's most coveted stars.
According to Sky Germany, Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig has agreed terms with City ahead of a move.
The Croatian defender shone at the World Cup and is viewed by Guardiola as the perfect left-sided defender for his system, able to function at centre-back or at full-back. Now, a fee needs to be agreed with Leipzig.
The Bundesliga club are believed to want £94m for the star, as per his release clause, which comes into effect next summer. City's opening offer is some way short at £77m.
The move will likely come as a disappointment for Liverpool, who wanted to sign Gvardiol too, according to the Daily Express.
L’Équipe, meanwhile, have reported that Lyon starlet Castello Lukeba is being lined up by Leipzig to replace their outgoing 21-year-old.
Gvardiol is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt.
After securing a historic Treble, Manchester City transfer news is gathering steam ahead of next season.
Jude Bellingham reportedly turned down the new European champions after taking inspiration from Erling Haaland's career path – though Alphonso Davies could move to the Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, is a target for Saudi Arabia, while Kyle Walker is wanted by Liverpool.
