Manchester City strike deal with €100m star, to blow Liverpool out of the water: report

Manchester City have agreed terms with a €100 million superstar – breaking Liverpool hearts in the process.

Despite winning a Treble last term, Pep Guardiola is not resting on his laurels, looking to build on his squad with serious reinforcements. Captain Ilkay Gundogan has left the club on a free transfer to Barcelona, with more exits set to follow.

One intriguing possibility involves Aston Villa wanting to sign Aymeric Laporte, according to Football Insider – with Manchester City set to replace the Spain international with one of Europe's most coveted stars.

Aymeric Laporte is a target for Aston Villa (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

According to Sky Germany, Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig has agreed terms with City ahead of a move.

The Croatian defender shone at the World Cup and is viewed by Guardiola as the perfect left-sided defender for his system, able to function at centre-back or at full-back. Now, a fee needs to be agreed with Leipzig.

The Bundesliga club are believed to want £94m for the star, as per his release clause, which comes into effect next summer. City's opening offer is some way short at £77m.

The move will likely come as a disappointment for Liverpool, who wanted to sign Gvardiol too, according to the Daily Express.

Josko Gvardiol has agreed terms with Manchester City ahead of a move (Image credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

L’Équipe, meanwhile, have reported that Lyon starlet Castello Lukeba is being lined up by Leipzig to replace their outgoing 21-year-old.

Gvardiol is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester City stories

After securing a historic Treble, Manchester City transfer news is gathering steam ahead of next season.

Jude Bellingham reportedly turned down the new European champions after taking inspiration from Erling Haaland's career path – though Alphonso Davies could move to the Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, is a target for Saudi Arabia, while Kyle Walker is wanted by Liverpool.