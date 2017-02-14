Manchester City's Yangel Herrera joins New York on loan

Manchester City's deadline-day signing Yangel Herrera has joined MLS side New York City on loan.

The 19-year-old was signed by Manchester City from Atletico Venezuela with the intention of sending him to one of their sister clubs in New York or Melbourne.

Herrera made his first-team debut for Venezuela against Brazil in October and joins New York City after captaining his side to a third-place finish at the South American U-20 Championships in February.

"Although Yangel is just starting out on his career, we believe he will make an impact in Major League Soccer once he's settled into a new country and has adapted to our system of play," said New York City head coach Patrick Vieira.

"He's a tactically intelligent midfielder who is strong in the tackle and reads the game well.

"Yangel also has good passing range and spatial awareness, which is crucial for a player in his position.

"I look forward to welcoming him to our squad after the South American Championships where he's been playing very well for Venezuela."