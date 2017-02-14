Manchester City's Yangel Herrera joins New York on loan
Venezuelan Yangel Herrera, 19, will spend the MLS season on loan at New York City.
Manchester City's deadline-day signing Yangel Herrera has joined MLS side New York City on loan.
The 19-year-old was signed by Manchester City from Atletico Venezuela with the intention of sending him to one of their sister clubs in New York or Melbourne.
Herrera made his first-team debut for Venezuela against Brazil in October and joins New York City after captaining his side to a third-place finish at the South American U-20 Championships in February.
"Although Yangel is just starting out on his career, we believe he will make an impact in Major League Soccer once he's settled into a new country and has adapted to our system of play," said New York City head coach Patrick Vieira.
"He's a tactically intelligent midfielder who is strong in the tackle and reads the game well.
"Yangel also has good passing range and spatial awareness, which is crucial for a player in his position.
"I look forward to welcoming him to our squad after the South American Championships where he's been playing very well for Venezuela."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.