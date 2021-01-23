Manchester United and Paul Pogba in no rush to decide future

Manchester United and Paul Pogba will wait until the end of the season to decide the midfielder's future.

The 2018 World Cup winner has played a pivotal part in United’s surge to the summit of the Premier League table, sending them top with a fine strike at Burnley last week – and again with a superb solo effort in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory at Fulham.

With the Frenchman now into the final 18 months of his deal with the 20-time English champions, there is some uncertainty over what’s next for him, but no discussions are set to take place before the conclusion of the current campaign, according to Mail Online.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola caused something of a stir last month by claiming that his client was unhappy at Old Trafford – although Pogba has shown little sign that that’s the case, speaking of his happiness after those two recent wins (via the Mirror).

United haven’t lost in 13 league outings, a run stretching back to a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal at the beginning of November, and Pogba has become an increasingly key component in the side of late as Ole Gunnar Solskjær has deployed him in his preferred more advanced role.

Whether or not Pogba extends his stay in the North West may well depend on if United can claim a first title since 2012/13, when they took the crown for the 13th and final time under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Nineteen games into the campaign, Solskjær’s men find themselves two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, albeit having played a game more than their arch-rivals.

