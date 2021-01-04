Manchester United and Spurs alerted to Paulo Dybala availability

Manchester United and Tottenham are among the European clubs alerted to the possibility of signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this month, according to Football Italia.

Dybala is said to be stalling over a new contract in Turin, with Juventus open to selling him in 2021 rather than risk losing his for free in 18 months' time. Both United and Spurs have been linked with big money moves for the Argentine in recent seasons, only for his wage demands to put them off. A cut price transfer fee would likely rekindle interest.

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a new forward, with Anthony Martial not considered a reliable enough source of goals. Edinson Cavani looks set to be offered a contract extension but, at 33, is not a long-term solution to their striking options. Spurs are currently loaning Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, though the Welshman's injury record and colossal wages might lead them to seek alternatives in the summer.

PSG may also be interested, with new boss Mauricio Pochettino a known admirer of his compatriot's ability. Pochettino attempted to sign Dybala during his spell as Tottenham boss, only for a deal to fall through in January 2019. Barcelona and Real Madrid may also fancy taking a player of Dybala's ability away from Juventus, a Champions League rival.

Dybala has developed into one of the most clinical and creative forward players in Europe during an eight-year spell in Italy. Dybala first came to the attention of European football fans after excelling for Palermo as a teenager. Twenty-one goals in 93 appearances for the Serie A side earned him a £36m move to The Old Lady in 2015. He has since scored 98 goals in 242 Juventus appearances, winning five Scudettos and three Coppa Italias.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to FourFourTwo and get your first three issues for just £3?

NOW READ...

GIVEAWAY Win prizes every day during FourFourTwo's 12 Days of Christmas

FAREWELL Maradona, Charlton, Rossi and more: the footballing icons who left us in 2020

GUIDE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this weekend, from anywhere in the world