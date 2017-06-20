Manchester United in the clear over Pogba transfer as Juventus face disciplinary proceedings

Manchester United have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the signing of Paul Pogba, but FIFA disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus.

United splashed out a world-record £89million to lure the France international back to Old Trafford ahead of the 2016-17 campaign after four years at the Serie A champions.

Documents purportedly relating to the midfielder's move showed that his agent Mino Raiola stood to benefit to the tune of £41m off the deal and FIFA subsequently opened an investigation into the transfer.

World football's governing body has now made it clear United will not face potential punishment, but the agreement between Juventus and Raiola might be in breach of third-party ownership regulations.

"We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus," a FIFA spokesperson told ESPN.

"We cannot comment further as proceedings are ongoing.

"We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United."

Pogba, 24, scored nine goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for United this term, including the opener in the 2-0 Europa League final win over Ajax.