Manchester United lining up replacement for Erik ten Hag: report

Manchester United have identified Erik ten Hag's successor in the Old Trafford.

That's according to reports in the Netherlands, following the Red Devils' woeful start to the season, which continues tonight away to Bayern Munich. The club have lost three times in the Premier League already, with Saturday's drubbing at home to Brighton & Hove Albion being a particularly sore defeat.

With morale low at Manchester United right now, Ten Hag has admitted he is "under pressure" – with his employers potentially replacing him with a like-for-like swap.

Manchester United have endured a tough start to the season already (Image credit: Getty Images)

1908.nl in Ten Hag's native Netherlands reports that Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is a "shoo-in" to replace his countryman in the dugout, during this concerning run of form.

Slot is considered one of the finest managers in Europe right now. The Dutchman made headlines in the summer when he rejected Tottenham Hotspur's advances to manage them, as per The Athletic, signing a new contract in Rotterdam.

It is therefore a complicated situation between Slot, United and Feyenoord – and would likely take a lot to tempt the Eredivisie-winning coach away from his role at De Kuip, especially with things as they currently are at Old Trafford.

United's start to the season has been marred in controversy and conflict, with Ten Hag falling out with Jadon Sancho, dropping Antony from first-team action following accusations of assault, Mason Greenwood's loan move to Spain and the continued saga over the Glazers' sale of the club.

The atmosphere has soured at Manchester United in recent weeks (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

United currently sit in the bottom half of the table but play winless Burnley at the weekend in the Premier League.

Ten Hag has a win percentage of 64.2 per cent at Old Trafford, having won 43 of his 67 matches in charge.

