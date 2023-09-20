Manchester United lining up replacement for Erik ten Hag: report
Manchester United have chosen their successor for Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman struggling at the moment
Manchester United have identified Erik ten Hag's successor in the Old Trafford.
That's according to reports in the Netherlands, following the Red Devils' woeful start to the season, which continues tonight away to Bayern Munich. The club have lost three times in the Premier League already, with Saturday's drubbing at home to Brighton & Hove Albion being a particularly sore defeat.
With morale low at Manchester United right now, Ten Hag has admitted he is "under pressure" – with his employers potentially replacing him with a like-for-like swap.
1908.nl in Ten Hag's native Netherlands reports that Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is a "shoo-in" to replace his countryman in the dugout, during this concerning run of form.
Slot is considered one of the finest managers in Europe right now. The Dutchman made headlines in the summer when he rejected Tottenham Hotspur's advances to manage them, as per The Athletic, signing a new contract in Rotterdam.
VIDEO: What Really Happened Between Jadon Sancho And Erik Ten Hag
It is therefore a complicated situation between Slot, United and Feyenoord – and would likely take a lot to tempt the Eredivisie-winning coach away from his role at De Kuip, especially with things as they currently are at Old Trafford.
United's start to the season has been marred in controversy and conflict, with Ten Hag falling out with Jadon Sancho, dropping Antony from first-team action following accusations of assault, Mason Greenwood's loan move to Spain and the continued saga over the Glazers' sale of the club.
United currently sit in the bottom half of the table but play winless Burnley at the weekend in the Premier League.
Ten Hag has a win percentage of 64.2 per cent at Old Trafford, having won 43 of his 67 matches in charge.
More Manchester United stories
Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a January loan move for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.
Meanwhile, United could make a big attacking signing of their own: the 'new Maradona' has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.
And £72m summer arrival Rasmus Hojlund has been compared to former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner...
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs