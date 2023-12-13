Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay reveals the ‘total myth’ that constantly gets banded about

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has responded to claims about a "myth" that has followed him throughout his career.

Since breaking into the Manchester United first team in 2017, the Scottish international has only ever been utilised in midfield - except on the odd occasion when the Red Devils have required a goal and he's been lumped up front.

Prior to making his debut in the first team, though, many football supporters believe that McTominay played as a centre-forward - something which is completely false.

Many believed McTominay wrongly played up front (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked by FourFourTwo about his versatility, McTominay addresses the misconception that he used to wear the No.9 shirt in Manchester United's youth team.

"A total myth," McTominay tells FFT. "It’s funny to read that. I think I played as a striker maybe twice when I was going through a bit of a growth spurt. It was to help the youth team out at the time.

McTominay has still proven his goalscoring ability for Scotland (Image credit: Getty Images)

"That doesn’t really make me a forward, kind of like how playing at centre-back a couple of times for Scotland doesn’t make me a centre-back."

Still, McTominay has since proven that he is more than capable of banging in goals at the top level. In Euro 2024 qualifying he ended up with a remarkable seven goals, while he is also the Manchester United top scorer so far in 2023/24 (which isn't quite as remarkable) with six strikes.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, a former Barcelona defender could potentially be on his way to Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford could also be set to join him, having agreed personal terms with Barcelona. Almost half a year after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, David de Gea could be close to sealing a move to a new club.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has defended his training methods as the injuries pile up – with Mason Mount the latest player set for a spell on the sidelines.