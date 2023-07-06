'Manchester United need to look at Manchester City with admiration': Former Red Devil explains how to catch rivals

Manchester United might have won their first trophy in six years during the 2022/23 season, but watching Manchester City match their achievement of winning the treble certainly won't have gone down well at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils even had an opportunity to halt City's treble chances at Wembley during the FA Cup final, but a 2-1 defeat - courtesy of two Ilkay Gundogan goals - meant their cross-city rivals moved one step closer to the coveted triple crown of trophies.

Gordon Strachan, who played for Manchester United between 1984 and 1989, believes his former club should try and learn from Manchester City, rather than turning a blind eye to their achievements.

"If I was a Manchester United player, I wouldn’t look at them and think, ‘I hate everything about them,’ I’d look at them with admiration," Strachan told Genting Casino.

"United need to look at City and figure out what they are doing differently. Are they working harder than them? Are they fitter? Have a look at them and analyse what you can do as an individual player to get closer to that level."

Strachan doesn't believe that means Erik ten Hag should attempt to copy Pep Guardiola's style of play at City, though. Instead, he suggests the Dutchman discovers his own blueprint for how to succeed, hence the signing of Mason Mount.

Manchester United need to gain inspiration from Manchester City's success, says Gordon Strachan (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don’t think United can start playing the same football as Manchester City. I don’t think they have the players to do that.

"Perhaps that is one of the reasons why they are signing Mason Mount. Maybe Erik ten Hag wants more mobility in his midfield and wants midfielders that can get up and support the striker.

"I think United need to look at getting more out of their midfield for a start. They don’t get enough players up and around the pockets and running in behind. They need more creativity in the team."

Manchester United had Strachan in their midfield for five years in the 1980s (Image credit: Getty Images)

