Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo's future might just have been decided

Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo may be forced to stay at Old Trafford despite his desire to leave.

The Portugal international told United (opens in new tab) of his wish to depart shortly before the club embarked on its pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

Ronaldo has not travelled with his team-mates due to a "family issue", while his agent Jorge Mendes has been working hard to find him new employers.

However, Ronaldo is running out of options and it is looking increasingly likely that he will have to remain with the Red Devils for the 2022/23 campaign.

Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has distanced the German giants (opens in new tab) from reports which suggested they were considering a swoop for Ronaldo as a replacement for the Barcelona (opens in new tab)-bound Robert Lewandowski.

"I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career," Salihamidzic told Sport1 (opens in new tab). "But once again: that was and is not a topic for us”.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) manager Thomas Tuchel has also ruled his side out of a move for the former Real Madrid (opens in new tab) star.

"If we considered his name… well he’s a fantastic player he is a fantastic player for another fantastic club in our competition in the Premier League," he said.

"Out of respect we don’t comment on these players because we don’t like other coaches to speak about our players. This is where this has to stay.

"We focused on our top target Raheem Sterling who we signed and everything else stays behind closed doors."

Paris Saint-Germain (opens in new tab) had already rejected the opportunity to sign Ronaldo because they do not have space in their wage bill.

The United forward reportedly has a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, which would see him earn £125m per year for representing an unnamed top-flight club.

But the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) writes that Ronaldo is not interested in moving to the Middle East and is set to reject that offer.

With the new Premier League season just around the corner, Ronaldo might have to accept that he will be a United player for at least one more campaign.