Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag says David De Gea's future is undecided

Manchester United are yet to make a decision on David De Gea’s long-term future, manager Erik ten Hag has revealed.

The Spain international is in the final year of his deal at Old Trafford and can agree a pre-contract with another club from January.

He has been Ten Hag’s first-choice keeper this season, featuring in every game, but Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos is among the players to have been linked with the Manchester club (opens in new tab) as a possible replacement.

Erik ten Hag doesn't want contracts to become a distraction. (Image credit: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

“We didn’t make a decision on him but what I can say is that I am really happy with David de Gea as a keeper,” said Ten Hag.

“His first two games of the season were not his best performances but after it you see he brings us really a lot for the defence department, gives stability.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

“As a person also I like him. I can really cooperate with him really well.

“But first we go to the winter and then we will talk about how we deal with such situations.”

De Gea has started every game for United this season. (Image credit: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot are among the other United players with deals running out at the end of the season.

But Ten Hag was clear that he doesn’t want negotiations over contract extensions to become a distraction.

“In this moment we only think about performing,” he said.

“We have a lot of games to go, so I don’t want to get that interfered by talks.

“We have to focus on football, on performances, not on negotiating, that’s what we are doing now.”

Ten Hag’s side are fifth in the Premier League standings, three points outside the top four.

They were held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle United last time out, and face Tottenham on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that Ronaldo will get his chance under Erik ten Hag, despite the Dutchman not handing him a Premier League start since the second weekend of the campaign.

One of Ronaldo's fellow United forwards had come in for criticism from an ex-Red Devils star, though: Paul Scholes has labelled £82m summer arrival Antony "a one-trick pony".

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has been linked with a sensational move to Barcelona next summer, with the Catalan giants said to have already agreed a deal for the England international.