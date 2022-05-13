Manchester United report: Transfer plans in disarray as Red Devils set to miss out on THREE targets
By Greg Lea published
Manchester United look set to miss out on three players they had identified as potential transfer targets
Manchester United have been dealt a major blow with three key targets unlikely to move to Old Trafford this summer, according to reports.
The Red Devils are set for a busy transfer window ahead of Erik ten Hag's debut campaign at the helm.
This has been a hugely disappointing season for United, who could finish as low as seventh in the Premier League when they were expected to challenge for the title.
United will end the season empty-handed, extending their trophy drought to five years.
With the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani set to depart, United are ready to revamp their squad in the coming months.
But although the transfer market does not officially reopen for business until next month, United are in danger of missing out on several of their targets.
According to the Daily Star, the 20-time English champions looks set to miss out on Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.
United are keen to bolster their midfield this summer, with Matic and Pogba both on the way out.
Neither Fred nor Scott McTominay has completely won over the doubters, and Ten Hag is seeking reinforcements in the centre of the park.
Frenkie de Jong is one name under consideration, but United have been tracking Rice, Phillips and Bellingham for some time.
The report states that Rice will only join a club competing in the Champions League if he leaves West Ham.
Borussia Dortmund, who will lose Erling Haaland to Manchester City at the end of the season, have told United that Bellingham is not for sale.
And while Phillips may well move on from Leeds, especially if the club are relegated to the Championship, he is not prepare to join their biggest rivals.
United are not in action this weekend and will finish the season against Crystal Palace on the final day.
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014.
