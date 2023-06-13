Manchester United to sign prodigious Danish striker thanks to Christian Eriksen – report

Manchester United are hopeful of signing highly-coveted Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, thanks to the influential presence of Christian Eriksen at Old Trafford.

Manchester Evening News report that Eriksen could play a key role in sealing a deal for his compatriot, with the Atalanta youngster likely to move to a new club this summer. Hojlund has been linked with a number of Europe's top sides, including Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but Manchester United are confident of winning the race thanks to Eriksen, who will be asked to appeal directly to his interntional team-mate.

Hojlund, 20, scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for his Italian club last season – after signing from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz in August – and has been praised for his pace, physicality and intelligent movement. There is a sense that the player still needs to improve his finishing and heading, but is still a long way from his prime years.

Red Devils boss Erik ten hag is thought to be a huge admirer of Hojlund, and believes he could help him maximise the considerable potential which has also seen him plunder five goals in four Denmark appearances. Linking up with creators Eriksen – an icon in Denmark – and Bruno Fernandes would be a tantalising prospect for the youngster.

United are keen to add a natural striker to their ranks ahead of the new season, especially with the added responsibility of Champions League football to contend with. Current first-choice Anthony Martial is too injury prone to persist with, while Marcus Rashford is happier on the left of a front three. Wout Weghorst's loan spell from Besiktas may be made permanent, but the Dutchman is considered a backup option at best.

Hojlund is priced at €35 million by Transfermarkt.