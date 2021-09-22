Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona could make move for Anthony Martial

Manchester United are willing to sell Anthony Martial in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The France international has found game time hard to come by so far this season, playing only 97 minutes in the Premier League.

The forward started United's 1-1 draw with Southampton last month, but he was not involved in Sunday's 2-1 victory over West Ham.

Competition for places in attack is fierce at Old Trafford these days, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho joining the club in the summer.

Mason Greenwood has climbed above Martial in the pecking order and Marcus Rashford is likely to be ahead of him once he returns from injury.

Solskjaer often prefers to play Paul Pogba in an advanced role on the left in the bigger games.

All of that means Martial is unlikely to start United's biggest games this term.

The former Monaco man recognises that himself, according to Eurosport, and is looking for a way out in January.

United have indicated to Martial that they are willing to let him go when the transfer market reopens for business.

The 25-year-old is said to be open to staying in the Premier League, although he would also consider any offers from elsewhere in Europe.

Atletico Madrid showed an interest in Martial during the summer, but they have since signed Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona are keeping tabs on the situation and could make a move for the forward.

Martial is under contract at Old Trafford until 2024 and United value him at around £40m.

That might price Barcelona out of a move given their present financial woes, although there could be a way of structuring the deal that meets United's demands.

Martial's £250,000-per-week salary could also be problematic for the Blaugrana, who still need to reduce their wage bill despite letting Griezmann and Lionel Messi leave in the summer.

