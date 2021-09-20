Manchester United transfer news: Jesse Lingard still in discussions over new deal

Manchester United are reportedly still discussing a new contract with Jesse Lingard.

Lingard returned to United this summer after a wildly successful loan spell at West Ham and has already made four appearances in 2021/22, scoring twice.

Sunday saw the midfielder come off the bench to strike an 89th minute winner at West Ham (of course, because that's just how football works).

Naturally, there had been much speculation over Lingard's future, with Hammers boss David Moyes making little secret of the fact he'd have loved to sign the England international on a permanent basis.

However, the 28-year-old appears to be firmly in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans at present - and, according to transfer supremo Fabrizio Romano, United "are in direct contact" with Lingard and his father Roy, who is his agent.

Romano continued: "Solskjaer is pushing directly with [Lingard]" to extend his stay at Old Trafford, after an initial contract offer was rejected.

As things stand, Lingard - who came through United's youth system and made his senor debut for the Red Devils in 2014 - is out of contract at the end of the season.

It's possible that he will bide his time a little to see if he continues to feature regularly - especially as he's still not out of the England picture by any means and won't want to jeopardise his international future.

Lingard won his latest two caps for the Three Lions in this month's World Cup qualifying wins over Hungary and Andorra, bagging a brace in the latter at Wembley.

Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba - whose current deal also runs out next summer - are reportedly the other priorities on United's 'contracts list'.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

LIST Six of the dullest games in Premier League history

QUIZ! Can you name all the clubs in this season's Champions League?

FOOTBALL MANAGER 2022 All we know about the new game so far