Manchester United transfer news: Juventus willing to let two players leave in exchange for Paul Pogba

Juventus are willing to offer Paulo Dybala or Federico Bernardeschi in exchange for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba next summer, say reports.

The France international’s future appears to be far from Old Trafford after his agent Mino Raiola said earlier this month that his client was unhappy in Manchester and “needs a change of club”.

According to ESPN, Italian champions Juve are keen to bring Pogba back to Turin, where he won four Serie A titles between 2012 and 2016.

Pogba’s United contract is set to expire in 2022 after the English club activated a one-year extension option, but Juventus hope to sign him at the end of this season.

However, the Italians don’t have the financial firepower to meet the Red Devils’ demands on a transfer fee and will look to strike an agreement through a swap deal.

Intermediaries have informed United that Dybala and Bernardeschi are options for a player exchange.

The Argentine forward’s future is in doubt after he said recently that Juventus are yet to open talks over a renewal to his current deal, which also expires in 2022.

Dybala has scored two goals in 13 games for Andrea Pirlo’s side this season, while winger Bernardeschi has struggled for game time, making just three starts this season.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

FEATURE The five substitutions argument: why are clubs calling for more subs but using fewer?

RANKED! Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR Why is Dele Alli in Tottenham exile – and what is next for him?

