Manchester United launch extraordinary Harry Kane bid: report
Manchester United are set to make their official Harry Kane move, capitalising on Tottenham Hotspur's very public crisis
Manchester United are to launch their mega move for Tottenham Hotspur hero Harry Kane within the coming days, capitalising on the misery on the white side of north London.
Tottenham went into a showdown with Newcastle United at the weekend needing a win to keep their Champions League hopes alive, but were duly battered 6-1, conceding three in the first 20 minutes. Captain Hugo Lloris was substituted at half-time, with Pape Sarr hooked on 22 minutes for another defender in Davinson Sanchez.
The disastrous display caps a woeful few weeks for the Lilywhites. Antonio Conte was sacked after an explosive rant about his side, director of football Fabio Paratici was suspended by FIFA and later resigned from Spurs, while on-pitch results have been dire since. Now, things could be about to get worse, with the talismanic Kane wanted elsewhere.
Now, Manchester United are to put the wheels in motion for a huge bid for Kane, according to the Telegraph (opens in new tab).
The 29-year-old is said to be valued at £100 million by sources in the report but only has a year left on his current contract. With plenty of need to rebuild the side, they may be tempted to cash in now and use the money on a much-needed overhaul.
Daniel Levy made his stance very clear lately when he claimed that Kane can "absolutely" still win silverware at Tottenham (opens in new tab). The Spurs chairman rejected several bids from Manchester City (opens in new tab) in 2021 but should a big bid come in again, the north Londoners may accept rather than losing a key player for free.
United, meanwhile, have Kane top of their list, according to rumours, with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos and Evan Ferguson all linked with moves to Old Trafford.
After netting 207 Premier League goals for Tottenham and 55 for England, Kane is the top scorer both club and country.
The forward is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Manchester United stories
The rumour mill is ticking over when it comes to new faces at Old Trafford. Two Brighton stars have been linked, with another two Bundesliga players rumoured.
Three big names have been linked with exits, however, while James Ward-Prowse is reportedly on the midfield shortlist. Goncalo Ramos is a target and Bruno Fernandes might yet leave.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
By Tom Hancock